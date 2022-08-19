FTSE 100 Slips On Economic Worries

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks drifted lower on Friday as investors fretted about a gloomy economic outlook.

Rising Treasury yields also kept investors nervous. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. government bond shot back closer to the 3.0 percent threshold in the wake of mixed signals from the Federal Reserve officials on the pace of future interest-rate hikes.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 16 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,526 after gaining 0.4 percent the previous day.

Greatland Gold tumbled 3.2 percent. The mining company it had retained 30 percent ownership of the Haverion project following Newcrest's decision to not buy an additional 5 percent interest in the joint-venture at the agreed price of $60 million.

Kingspan Group surged 6.3 percent. The Irish building materials company delivered a record trading performance in the first six months of the year.

