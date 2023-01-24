FTSE 100 Slips Into Red Ahead Of PMI Data

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks declined on Tuesday as investors awaited the latest business activity data for directional cues.

The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped half a percent to 7,750 after closing 0.2 percent higher on Monday.

Drug makers led losses, with AstraZeneca down 2.3 percent.

Primark-owner Associated British Foods fell about 1 percent despite reporting a 20 percent jump in revenue in the 16 weeks to 7 January 2023.

Brewing and pub giant Marston soared 6 percent after reporting positive sales for the festive period.

Components and systems manufacturer Senior Plc surged 10 percent after saying it expects annual profit to top consensus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.