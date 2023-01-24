Markets

FTSE 100 Slips Into Red Ahead Of PMI Data

January 24, 2023 — 04:09 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks declined on Tuesday as investors awaited the latest business activity data for directional cues.

The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped half a percent to 7,750 after closing 0.2 percent higher on Monday.

Drug makers led losses, with AstraZeneca down 2.3 percent.

Primark-owner Associated British Foods fell about 1 percent despite reporting a 20 percent jump in revenue in the 16 weeks to 7 January 2023.

Brewing and pub giant Marston soared 6 percent after reporting positive sales for the festive period.

Components and systems manufacturer Senior Plc surged 10 percent after saying it expects annual profit to top consensus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.