FTSE 100 Slips Into Red Ahead Of Election Vote

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks drifted lower on Tuesday as Brexit uncertainty continued and BP Plc reported a sharp drop in third-quarter profits.

After the British parliament rejected a plan by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to organize a snap election, Johnson will make another attempt today to get lawmakers to approve an early national election. The legislation requires a simple majority to be passed.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 36 points, or 0.49 percent, at 7,295 after climbing 1 percent the previous day.

BP Plc fell over 2 percent as it swung to a loss in third-quarter earnings, hurt by weaker oil prices and lower production.

Oilfield services provider Hunting tumbled 3.4 percent after a warning that its annual core profit would be at the lower end of market expectations.

Ashtead Group, an industrial equipment rental company, rose half a percent after it announced the pricing of $1.2 billion of second priority secured notes.

Just Eat dropped 1.2 percent as a takeover battle for the food delivery ordering service simmered.

In economic releases, U.K. house prices rose at a slightly faster rate in October, while the pace of increase was expected to remain unchanged, preliminary data from the Nationwide Building Society showed.

House prices rose 0.4 percent year-on-year after a 0.2 percent increase in September. Economists had expected the inflation rate to remain steady. In August, the house price inflation was 0.6 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.