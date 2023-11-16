News & Insights

FTSE 100 Slips Into Red After Recent Rally

November 16, 2023 — 04:29 am EST

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks traded slightly lower on Thursday after three days of gains.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 19 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,467 after gaining 0.6 percent on Wednesday.

Oil & gas stocks fell, with BP Plc and Shell falling 1-2 percent as Brent crude futures fell below $81 a barrel on signs of higher U.S. supply.

Luxury fashion brand Burberry plummeted 8.2 percent after a warning that it might not meet its full-year revenue growth target for fiscal 2024.

Halma, a life-saving technology company, jumped more than 5 percent after posting record first-half results.

Insurer Aviva rose more than 1 percent after confirming full-year targets.

