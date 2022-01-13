FTSE 100 slips from two-year high; Tesco drops despite strong outlook

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 off 0.2%

Jan 13 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 slipped on Thursday after climbing to a two-year high in the previous session, as the pound's strength hurt some dollar earners, while retailers Tesco and Marks & Spencer fell despite raising their profit outlook.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE slipped 0.1%, with large international companies Diageo DGE.L and Unilever ULVR.L falling as sterling hit fresh highs against the dollar. GBP/

Retailers Tesco TSCO.L and Marks & Spencer MKS.L fell 1.8% and 4.9% respectively, despite nudging up their profit outlook on strong Christmas performance.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index .FTMC eased 0.2%, pulled down by a 19% drop in Countryside Properties CSPC.L after its chief executive stepped down and a disappointing trading update.

Online fashion retailer ASOS ASOS.L gained 7.6% despite a downgraded outlook after supply chain constraints and volatile demand limited sales growth.

