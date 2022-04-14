FTSE 100 slips as stronger pound, energy stocks weigh

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 flat

April 14 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 slipped on Thursday, on track to snap five straight weeks of gains, as energy stocks fell and a stronger pound hit shares of large dollar-earning companies, while retailer Dunelm gained following a positive trading update.

The blue-chip index .FTSE fell 0.2%, with oil majors BP BP.L and Shell SHEL.L down 0.3% each on weaker crude prices. O/R

Drugmakers AstraZenca AZN.L and GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L fell, while internationally focused Unilever ULVR.L, Diageo DGE.L and British American Tobacco BATS.L all eased more than 0.3% as sterling moved higher GBP= .GBP/

The domestically focused midcap FTSE 250 index .FTMC was flat.

Dunelm DNLM.L rose 2% after its total sales jumped in the third quarter as the homeware retailer benefited from the reopening of stores.

Both the UK benchmark indexes were set for weekly fall as disappointing data and an escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis stoked concerns about economic outlook.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.