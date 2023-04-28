FTSE 100 Slips As Miners Drag On Growth Worries

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks edged lower in cautious trade on Friday before the May bank holiday. Miners slipped as copper prices slipped on growth worries.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 24 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,808 after declining 0.3 percent on Thursday.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore fell 1-3 percent after the first estimate showed the U.S. economy grew at a much slower pace than expected in the first quarter of the year.

Insurer Prudential rallied 2.2 percent after posting a 30 percent jump in new business profit.

Education group Pearson jumped 3.2 percent after reporting better than expected annual earnings.

Lender NatWest Group plunged 5.7 percent amid disappointment over the outlook for the year.

