News & Insights

Markets

FTSE 100 Slips As Miners Drag On China Concerns

August 08, 2023 — 05:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks traded lower on Tuesday after data showed China's exports and imports both sank at their fastest pace since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic in July, threatening recovery prospects and reinforcing the need for further stimulus measures from policymakers.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 27 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,527 after closing 0.1 percent lower on Monday.

Miner Glencore tumbled 3.8 percent after half-year profit dropped 50 percent.

Anglo American dropped 1.8 percent and Antofagasta declined 1.2 percent on concerns over slowing growth in China.

Asset manager Abrdn plunged almost 8 percent after reporting a drop in its assets under management.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.