FTSE 100 Slips As Miners Drag On China Concerns

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks traded lower on Tuesday after data showed China's exports and imports both sank at their fastest pace since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic in July, threatening recovery prospects and reinforcing the need for further stimulus measures from policymakers.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 27 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,527 after closing 0.1 percent lower on Monday.

Miner Glencore tumbled 3.8 percent after half-year profit dropped 50 percent.

Anglo American dropped 1.8 percent and Antofagasta declined 1.2 percent on concerns over slowing growth in China.

Asset manager Abrdn plunged almost 8 percent after reporting a drop in its assets under management.

