FTSE 100 Slips As Miners Drag

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks drifted lower on Wednesday as concerns that the risk from China's property sector could spill into the wider economy weighed on the mining sector.

Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore lost 1-2 percent.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 23 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,465 after losing 0.6 percent on Tuesday.

Office rental firm IWG edged lower after it appointed Charlie Steel as Chief Financial Officer.

Costain Group fell over 1 percent. The construction engineering firm reported that its first-half profit before tax increased to 11.2 million pounds from last year's 9.1 million pounds.

Lookers, a car dealership chain, surged nearly 6 percent after reporting a rise in first-half profit and sales, despite the ongoing weakness of the U.K. auto market.

