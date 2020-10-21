MTRO

FTSE 100 slips as lockdown worries weigh

London's FTSE 100 fell in a choppy trading session on Wednesday, as investors weighed a rise in inflation and prospects of more coronavirus restrictions in England.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE dropped 0.5%, dragged lower by industrials .FTNMX2720, aero .FTNMX2710 and food and drug retailer .FTNMX5330 stocks, while the domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC lost 0.3%.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE dropped 0.5%, dragged lower by industrials .FTNMX2720, aero .FTNMX2710 and food and drug retailer .FTNMX5330 stocks, while the domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC lost 0.3%.

Official data showed annual consumer price inflation in September climbed to 0.5% from 0.2% in August, when it had been reduced by a temporary scheme to promote dining in restaurants.

Deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Tuesday COVID-19 measures in England might need to be tightened as new infections accelerate swiftly.

In company news, Metro Bank Plc MTRO.L jumped 10.9% after the lender reported a 2% increase in lending for the third quarter.

