FTSE 100 Slips As Investors Look To BoE Rate Decision

December 11, 2023 — 04:22 am EST

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks traded lower on Monday as investors looked ahead to a slew of central bank meetings this week for directional cues.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, Bank of England and the European Central Bank all are scheduled to announce their monetary policy decisions this week.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 27 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,527 after adding half a percent on Friday.

Mining stocks traded mixed amid weakness in metals prices as a result of a stronger dollar and China recovery concerns.

Glencore fell nearly 2 percent while Anglo American and Antofagasta were up around 0.6 percent each.

Drug makers AstraZeneca and GSK were marginally lower.

BT Group edged up slightly after announcing an agreement with Nokia to develop 5G network monetization opportunities.

Domino's Pizza gained half a percent after backing its FY23 guidance.

