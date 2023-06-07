FTSE 100 Slips As Housebuilders Drag

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were subdued on Wednesday as Chinese trade figures disappointed and Halifax reported the first year-on-year decline in U.K. house prices since 2012, spurring fresh concerns about the economic outlook.

Housebuilders Persimmon, Berkeley Group Holdings and Taylor Wimpey fell 1-2 percent. The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,622 after gaining 0.4 percent on Tuesday.

GSK edged up slightly after receiving authorization for its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine Arexvy from the European Commission.

Diageo dropped half a percent. The world's largest spirits company said that CEO Sir Ivan Manezes has passed away.

Online fashion group N Brown plunged 7 percent, a day after posting declines in full-year revenue and profit.

