FTSE 100 Slips As Energy Stocks Drag

November 21, 2023 — 04:30 am EST

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks traded lower on Tuesday as crude prices fell on demand concerns, weighing on the energy sector. BP Plc and Shell both fell around 1 percent.

The downside in the broader market remained limited after data showed Britain borrowed less than predicted by its budget forecasters.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 34 points, or half a percent, at 7,462 after finishing 0.1 percent lower in the previous session.

CRH, a provider of building materials solutions, rose over 2 percent after it has agreed to acquire a cement plant and 20 ready mixed concrete plants in Texas from Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for $2.1 billion.

International Consolidated Airlines Group rose about half a percent after reaffirming its annual outlook.

Cranswick shares jumped 2 percent after the meat producer said it sees annual profit at the upper end of market view.

