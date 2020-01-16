US Markets

FTSE 100 slips as earnings disappoint

Contributor
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

London's main index inched lower on Thursday as companies, including Pearson and Whitbread, gave dismal trading updates, while sentiment was subdued as some key elements of the U.S.-China trade deal were not clear.

FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 up 0.1%

U.S.-China trade deal signed but doubts linger

Pearson, Whitbread drag blue-chips lower

ABF outshines main index

Wood Group surges on midcaps

China will boost purchases of U.S. goods and services by $200 billion over two years in exchange for the rolling back of some tariffs under the deal.

The Phase 1 deal, however, does not fully eliminate the tariffs, while the purchase targets, which include energy, farm and manufacturing products, look daunting to achieve.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE gave up 0.1%, with education company Pearson sinking 12% to its lowest level since October 2008 and Premier Inn-owner Whitbread slipping 6%, as the corporate earnings season kicked into high gear.

Associated British Foods ABF.L outperformed the blue-chip bourse, as it rose 3% after it posted solid revenue growth at its Primark fashion chain and stood by its annual earnings forecast.

The midcap FTSE 250 .FTMC gained 0.1%, helped by a 9% surge in Wood Group WG.L after the oilfield services provider forecast higher 2019 core earnings.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +1 646 223 3403; outside UK: +91 80 61822606, +91 80 37962606;))

