FTSE 100 Slips As Commodity Stocks Drag

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Thursday as lower commodity prices on worries about slowing global growth weighed on the mining and energy sectors.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 14 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,884 after settling 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday.

Anglo American fell 2.5 percent, Antofagasta lost more than 4 percent, BP Plc gave up about 1 percent and Shell was down 0.6 percent.

Engineering company Babcock International fell over 2 percent after announcing it might have to provide for a one-off provision of between 50 million and 100 million pounds ($62.2 million-$124.4 million) in fiscal 2023 results.

Iron ore firm Ferrexpo gained 2 percent after Ukraine's supreme court ruled in its favor in a case seeking to invalidate a share purchase deal.

Centamin gave up 1.4 percent after first-quarter gold production slipped sequentially.

Auto and aircrafts parts supplied Senior climbed 1.2 percent after posting 16 percent annual revenue growth.

