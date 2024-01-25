News & Insights

Markets

FTSE 100 Slips Amidst Retail Sales Drop

January 25, 2024 — 07:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The FTSE 100 slipped in the day's trade amidst U.K.'s retail sales falling the most in three years. Mixed corporate earnings also weighed on sentiment.

According to the Confederation of British Industry's latest report, monthly retail sales balance fell by 18 points to -50 in January, implying the fastest decline in retail sales volume since January 2021.

FTSE 100 oscillated between 7,540.21 and 7,508.80 as compared with the previous day's closing level of 7,527.67.

The benchmark index of the London Stock Exchange is currently trading at 7,515.46, having slipped 0.16 percent on an overnight basis.

In the 100-scrip index, only 34 are trading in the overnight negative zone.

Intermediate Capital Group surged 4.9 percent, followed by Smurfit Kappa Group that rallied 2.7 percent. Mondi, Ashtead Group, Compass Group and BP, all added more than a percent.

St James's Place plunged more than 6 percent. RS Group, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Standard Chartered and Fresnillo are the scrips that erased more than 2 percent.

While the Dollar Index edged down 0.04 percent to 103.19, the GBP/USD pair increased 0.07 percent overnight to 1.2732. The sterling ranged between $1.2743 and $1.2703 in the day's trade.

Bond yields in the U.K. hardened much more than its counterparts in Europe, jumping close to 2 percent to 4.0675 percent. The same was 3.989 percent a day earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.