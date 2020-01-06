FTSE 100 slips amid simmering Middle East worries

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

Jan 6 (Reuters) - London's main index began the first full trading week of the new decade in the red, as escalating tensions in the Middle East sapped demand for risky assets.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE dropped 0.5% in early deals after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened sanctions on Iraq and retaliation on Iran if they responded with force to a U.S. air strike last week. The FTSE 250 .FTMC shed 0.4%.

Shares of airlines fell as higher oil prices raised worries of a hit to their margins, with British Airways owner IAG ICAG.L and easyJet EZJ.L shedding about 2.5% each. However, oil majors Shell RDSa.L and BP BP.L outperformed.

Morrisons MRW.L and Sainsbury's SBRY.L fell 3% and 1.5%, respectively. A Times report said British supermarkets will report "underwhelming" Christmas sales, while major competitor Aldi UK ALDIEI.UL separately reported higher sales.

