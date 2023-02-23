FTSE 100 Slips Amid Ex-dividend Trades

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell on Thursday as some banks and healthcare stocks fell after going ex-dividend.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 29 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,900 after losing 0.6 percent the previous day.

Healthcare stocks traded lower, with AstraZeneca declining 2 percent and GSK falling 1.3 percent on going ex-dividend.

Lender Barclays dropped 0.8 percent and Standard Chartered fell over 1 percent.

Advertising group WPP soared 4.7 percent after it forecast sales above analyst expectations in the coming year.

Défense company BAE Systems fell 2.5 percent despite reporting a rise in underlying profit and sales in FY22.

Engineering firm Rolls-Royce Holdings jumped more than 18 percent after reporting higher profit and forecasting more profit growth in 2023.

Recruiter Hays fell over 1 percent after reporting a fall in half-year profit and flagging rough conditions in its recruitment of permanent roles.

