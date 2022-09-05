FTSE 100 Slips Ahead Of PM Race Result

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Monday after a survey showed the U.K. service sector growth slowed down further in August.

Europe's energy woes and anxiety ahead of the announcement of a new prime minister later in the day also weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 63 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,217 after closing 1.9 percent higher on Friday.

Shares of Countryside Partnerships surged 6 percent. The company said it has reached agreement to be acquired by Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) in around 1.25 billion pounds cash and stock deal.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plummeted 13 percent. The luxury motor vehicle manufacturer announced a heavily discounted rights issue to help pay off debt and support future growth.

Energy stocks climbed as oil prices jumped more than $2 a barrel ahead of an OPEC+ meeting to decide on supply. BP Plc gained 1 percent and Shell added half a percent.

