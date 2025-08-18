Markets

FTSE 100 Slips After Positive Start, Down Marginally

August 18, 2025 — 07:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - After a modest upmove in early trades, the U.K. market retreated on Monday with investors turning cautious, focusing on the upcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and several European leaders, after the Trump-Putin summit failed to result in any breakthrough to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump and several European leaders including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are set to meet later in the day to discuss terms of a potential peace deal.

Investors also await Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Symposium that gets underway on Thursday. The symposium will feature keynote speeches from top central bankers, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The benchmark FTSE 100 is down 5.19 points or 0.06% at 9,133.71 about a quarter past noon. The index had advanced to 9,163.45 earlier in the session.

Babcock International is rising 4.3% and Endeavour Mining is gaining 3.1%. BAE Systems, Standard Chartered, Persimmon, AstraZeneca, British American Tobacco, Games Workshop and Beazley are up 1 to 1.7%.

GSK, Auto Trader Group, Sainsbury (J), Fresnillo, Imperial Brands, Convatec Group, Pershing Square Holdings and BT Group are up with modest gains.

Centrica is down 1.7%. Glencore, Ashtead Group, Anglo American Plc, Legal & General, Rio Tinto, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Croda International, Aviva, Segro, Easyjet and Entain are down 1 to 1.6%.

