FTSE 100 Slightly Lower As Shop Inflation Eases In May

May 28, 2024 — 05:10 am EDT

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were subdued on Tuesday as industry data showed shop price growth eased back to normal levels.

U.K. shop price inflation weakened in May to the lowest since November 2021 as non-food prices continued to decline, data from the British Retail Consortium and the market research firm NielsenIQ showed.

The shop price index posted an annual increase of 0.6 percent in May after a 0.8 percent gain in April. This was the slowest growth since November 2021.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 13 points, or 0.2 percent, at 8,304 as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend.

In corporate news, Intermediate Capital Group surged 5.3 percent after the investment firm showcased impressive growth and revenue milestones for the year ending March 31, 2024.

TomCo Energy slumped 6.7 percent. The U.S. operating oil development group announced that Chief Executive Officer John Potter, who was 54, passed away suddenly on May 24.

Softcat, a provider of IT infrastructure products and services, declined 1.3 percent despite backing its full-year profit guidance.

