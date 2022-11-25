FTSE 100 Slightly Higher In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were slightly higher on Friday as new figures showed U.K. car production returned to growth last month.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 12 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,478 after ending little changed with a positive bias on Thursday.

Devro soared 60 percent after it has agreed to a 540-million-pound ($654.3 million) takeover by Saria SE & Co. KG through its subsidiary Saria.

SSE gained about 1 percent after it agreed to sell a 25 percent stake in its electricity transmission grid business to the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board.

LSL Property Services slumped 10 percent. The provider of residential-property services said that it expects overall 2022 performance to miss prior expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.