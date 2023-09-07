News & Insights

FTSE 100 Slightly Higher In Choppy Trade

September 07, 2023 — 05:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks edged higher on Thursday, after having opened lower earlier on concerns about inflation and interest rates.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 19 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,445 after losing 0.2 percent on Wednesday.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore dropped 1-2 percent after China report weak trade data.

Direct Line Insurance Group shares jumped 17 percent after the motor and home insurer posted a first-half operating loss but forecast improved earnings in 2024.

Smurfit Kappa declined 2.4 percent. The packaging giant said it is in discussions to merge with U.S. rival WestRock.

Tobacco firm BAT edged up slightly after selling its Russian and Belarusian businesses to a consortium led by its Russian management team.

In economic releases, the U.K.'s house prices have seen their biggest decline since 2009, with the average home dropping in value by 4.6 percent or £14,000 over the past year, Halifax reported.

