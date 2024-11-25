News & Insights

Markets

FTSE 100 Slightly Higher In Cautious Trade

November 25, 2024 — 04:28 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were slightly higher on Monday despite an ongoing row about tax rises by chancellor Rachel Reeves.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 32 points, or 0.4 percent, at 8,294 after climbing 1.4 percent on Friday.

Anglo American advanced 1.6 percent after Peabody Energy won a hotly contested battle to buy the miner's steelmaking coal mines in Australia for $3.78bn.

Drug maker AstraZeneca edged up slightly after announcing positive high-level results from CAPItello-281 Phase III trial of Truqap (capivasertib).

Rentokil Initial rallied 2.3 percent. The commercial pest control services company announced that Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson will join the Board as Chief Financial Officer, with effect from January 1, 2025.

Home improvement retailer Kingfisher plunged more than 12 percent after lowering its profit outlook.

InterContinental Hotels Group gained 1 percent after signing new agreements with its existing issuing and financial services partners to continue offering co-branded IHG One Rewards credit cards in the U.S.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.