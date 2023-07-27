FTSE 100 Slightly Higher Amid Earnings Deluge

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks traded slightly higher on Thursday as investors reacted to a slew of earnings updates and awaited the ECB rate decision later in the day.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 17 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,694 after edging down 0.2 percent on Wednesday.

Informa shares jumped 4 percent. The evens and business-intelligence group has posted underlying revenue growth of 31.9 percent and an increase in underlying adjusted operating profit of 56.5 percent in H1 2023.

Retail group Frasers rallied 2 percent after pretax profit more than doubled for fiscal 2023.

Mining giant Anglo American rose over 1 percent despite missing earnings estimates.

Centrica, the owner of British Gas, surged 5.4 percent after it delivered strong operational and financial performance in the first half of 202.

Indivior slumped 5.8 percent. The pharmaceutical firm revealed a profit for the second quarter that decreased from last year.

BT Group, Britain's biggest broadband and mobile provider, declined 1.3 percent despite reiterating its full-year outlook.

Shell lost 1.5 percent after reporting its lowest quarterly profit in almost two years.

Barclays declined 3.8 percent after the bank said it expects to earn less interest in the U.K. due to stubborn inflation and high interest rates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.