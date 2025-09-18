Markets

FTSE 100 Up Slightly; BoE Leaves Rate Unchanged

September 18, 2025 — 07:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks are moving in a tight range on Thursday, with investors digesting the Federal Reserve's 25-basis points interest rate cut on Wednesday, and the Bank of England's decision a little while ago to hold its interest rate unchanged.

The Fed, which lowered interest rates by a quarter percentage point, signaled two more reductions this year.

The BoE, which announced its policy a little while ago, left its key interest rate unchanged, but scaled back a program designed to shrink its holdings of government bonds that has attracted increased scrutiny as yields have risen.

The U.K.'s central bank left its key rate at 4%, having cut in August for the fifth time since a year earlier.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 18.78 points or 0.2% at 9,227.15 about a quarter past noon.

Among top movers, Relx is gaining more than 3%, and Halma is up 2.6%. Polar Capital Technology Trust, Experian, Glencore, Anglo American Plc, The Sage Group and Barratt Redrow are up 1.4 to 2%.

Next is down 3.7%. Centrica is declining 2.2%, while Fresnillo, Admiral Group, WPP, Vodafone Group, Tesco, Sainsbury (J), Endeavour Mining, Unite Group, Mondi and Howden Joinery are down 1 to 1.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.