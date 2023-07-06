FTSE 100 Slides To Three-month Low On Growth Worries

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell on Thursday to hover near three-month lows as hawkish Fed minutes rekindled investor concerns about interest rates and growth.

Investors were also reacting to data showing that U.K. construction activity moved back into contraction territory towards the end of Q2.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 94 points, or 1.3 percent, at 7,347 after losing 1 percent the previous day.

Currys plunged more than 11 percent after the electronics retail giant warned of reduced consumer spending.

Avation Plc shares plunged 7 percent. The commercial passenger aircraft leasing company said it expects lease revenue for the year-ended 30 June 2023 to be about U$90 million.

Financial services firm Just Group fell about 1 percent after appointing Mark Godson at its new CFO.

Oilfield services firm Hunting soared 22 percent after its first quarter core profit jumped more than threefold.

Hedge fund Man Group advanced 1.5 percent after it has agreed to buy a controlling interest in U.S. middle-market private credit manager Varagon Capital Partners for $183m.

