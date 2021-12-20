FTSE 100 Slides On Virus Concerns

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks declined on Monday, with concerns over a sudden rise in Omicron cases globally and renewed fears about a spike in inflation weighing on markets.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 160 points, or 2.2 percent, at 7,109 after edging up 0.1 percent on Friday.

Oil & gas firm BP Plc tumbled 3.7 percent and Royal Dutch Shell lost 2.7 percent as oil prices plunged 4-5 percent on worries that a rise in Omicron Covid-19 cases would stall economic growth and dent fuel demand.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore lost 3-5 percent.

Rio Tinto declined 2.3 percent. Canada's departing ambassador to Beijing has been appointed chair of the global miner.

AstraZeneca dropped 1.3 percent. The drug maker said that its lupus treatment Saphnelo has been recommended for marketing authorization in the European Union.

Rolls-Royce Holding shares were down 4.6 percent. The company has reached an agreement under which Qatar will invest in the aerospace firm's small modular reactor business.

The Sage Group edged up slightly. The software firm has agreed to acquire Brightpearl, a cloud native multichannel retail management system for retailers and wholesalers.

