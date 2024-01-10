News & Insights

Markets

FTSE 100 Slides On Mixed Earnings; Sainsbury's Slumps 5%

January 10, 2024 — 04:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks edged lower on Wednesday after mixed earnings updates from the likes of Greggs and Sainsbury's.

Investors also looked ahead to the release of U.S. consumer price and producer price inflation data this week for additional clues on the Fed's rate trajectory.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 14 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,670 after closing down 0.1 percent on Tuesday.

J Sainsbury shares slumped 5 percent. The supermarket chain revealed a strong Christmas sales performance for groceries but falls in non-food categories.

Baker and food-to-go company Greggs soared more than 7 percent after reporting strong year-end sales.

Housebuilder rallied 3.6 percent after decent fourth-quarter results.

Hunting climbed 3.3 percent. The precision engineering group confirmed its 2023 financial performance aligns with previous guidance and market expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.