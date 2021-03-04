FTSE 100 Slides On Inflation Concerns

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Thursday, with miners and travel-related stocks coming under selling pressure amid concerns that a rapid rise in yields could dampen economic recovery.

The benchmark FTSE 100 fell 58 points, or 0.9 percent, to 6,617 after gaining 0.9 percent on Wednesday.

The British pound traded mixed ahead of Markit/CIPS construction PMI data due out later in the day. The index is seen at 51.0 in February versus 49.2 in January.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore lost 3-4 percent.

Rio Tinto fell 2.8 percent and BHP slumped 5.5 percent after their Australia-listed stocks went ex-dividend.

Travel-related stocks declined, with TUI falling 1.6 percent and Intercontinental Hotels Group losing 2.6 percent.

Insurer Aviva jumped 3 percent after exiting its Italian businesses in a pair of deals totaling 873 million euros.

Software company Sage Group rose 3 percent on share buyback news.

