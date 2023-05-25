FTSE 100 Slides On Growth Worries

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell on Thursday amid doubts about China's economic recovery and lingering uncertainty surrounding the possibility of a U.S. debt default.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 12 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,614 after plunging 1.8 percent on Wednesday.

Renewi, a waste-to-product services provider, lost 4 percent after reporting lower earnings for the year 2023 due to cost inflation and volatility in recyclate prices.

Pets At Home declined 2.2 percent after its pre-tax profit fell in fiscal 2023.

Infrastructure firm Hill & Smith rallied 3.5 percent after it delivered a record trading performance in the four months to April 30.

Chemicals group Johnson Matthey fell 2.8 percent after reporting a fall in annual profit.

