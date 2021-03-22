FTSE 100 Slides On Covid Concerns

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks edged lower on Monday after reports suggested that the European Union could begin restricting exports of Covid-19 vaccines to the U.K. to try and speed up its own faltering vaccine campaign.

Meanwhile, the government will ask MPs to extend coronavirus restrictions for a further six months so that furlough can continue to apply even after all measures have possibly been scrapped, Health Minister Helen Whately told BBC Breakfast.

The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 27 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,681 after losing 1.1 percent on Friday.

Energy stocks fell as oil prices retreated on concerns over fears of slowing demand. BP Plc fell about 1 percent and Royal Dutch Shell lost 1.6 percen.

AstraZeneca climbed 1.2 percent after its Covid-19 vaccine was found effective in a U.S. trial.

Home improvement retailer Kingfisher surged almost 5 percent after it reported a 44 percent jump in annual profit.

Gold mining company Centamin dropped 1 percent, reversing early gains after posting a significantly higher profit for 2020 and reaffirming its 2021 guidance.

