FTSE 100 Slides In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell on Thursday amid fading U.S. stimulus hopes and ahead of an announcement on new fiscal measures from the UK government.

After cancelling the Budget scheduled for next month, Chancellor Rishi Sunak will later unveil a plan aimed at minimizing further unemployment as tougher coronavirus restrictions come into force.

The focus would be on wage subsidies and targeted aid for exposed sectors, such as leisure and hospitality.

The benchmark FTSE 100 fell 35 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,864 after rallying 1.2 percent on Wednesday.

Engine maker Rolls-Royce tumbled nearly 4 percent and GKN owner Melrose Industries dropped 1.2 percent on concerns about the long-term impact of Covid-19 on the airline industry.

British Airways and Iberia owner IAG fell 4 percent while easyJet declined 2 percent.

Smiths Group slumped 6.5 percent after the diversified engineering business reported a 26 percent fall in annual operating profit.

Cineworld Group shares plunged 13 percent. The multiplex giant warned of further challenges ahead after reporting bleak interim results for the six month period ended 30 June 2020.

National Express Group soared 8 percent. The public transport company said that it remains resolutely optimistic about the longer term opportunities for the Group.

Specialty pharmaceutical company Indivior jumped 5 percent after announcing it is taking organizational and cost actions.

Shares of SIG plunged 10 percent. The distributor of specialist building products reported a loss in its first half, compared to prior year's profit, mainly reflecting the impact of Covid-19.

