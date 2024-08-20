FTSE 100 Slides As Energy Stocks Drag

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks declined on Tuesday as falling crude oil prices amid signs of easing tensions in the Middle East weighed on the energy sector.

The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 40 points, or half a percent, to 8,317 after gaining 0.6 percent the previous day.

BP Plc fell 1.8 percent and Shell lost 2.1 percent as crude oil prices hit two-week lows on growing hopes for Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

Miner Antofagasta was marginally lower after pretax profit declined in line with market expectations in the first six months of the year.

Weir Group traded lower despite securing a £53m contract to supply sustainable mining solutions to Barrick Gold's Reko Diq copper-gold project in Balochistan.

