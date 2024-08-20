News & Insights

Markets

FTSE 100 Slides As Energy Stocks Drag

August 20, 2024 — 05:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks declined on Tuesday as falling crude oil prices amid signs of easing tensions in the Middle East weighed on the energy sector.

The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 40 points, or half a percent, to 8,317 after gaining 0.6 percent the previous day.

BP Plc fell 1.8 percent and Shell lost 2.1 percent as crude oil prices hit two-week lows on growing hopes for Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

Miner Antofagasta was marginally lower after pretax profit declined in line with market expectations in the first six months of the year.

Weir Group traded lower despite securing a £53m contract to supply sustainable mining solutions to Barrick Gold's Reko Diq copper-gold project in Balochistan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.