FTSE 100 Slides As Virus Worries Weigh

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell on Tuesday as investors fretted about the impact of a second wave of coronavirus on the economy.

Britain's health minister on Monday blamed out-of-date software after the weekend disclosure that 15,841 positive coronavirus tests weren't tabulated from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2.

Brexit worries also weighed, with analysts seeing the probability of 'no deal' likely persisting beyond the mid-October European Council meeting.

The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 34 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,908 after closing up 0.7 percent on Monday.

BHP Group edged down slightly. The mining giant announced that it has signed a Membership Interest Purchase and Sale Agreement with Hess Corp.

Restaurant Group rallied 5 percent despite the company reporting a much widened first-half pretax loss.

Ferrexpo slumped 4 percent. The iron ore company said its third -quarter pellet production declined 12 percent from the second quarter.

