FTSE 100 Slides As Trump Ends Stimulus Talks

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks edged lower on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned Covid-19 relief talks, saying they won't resume until after the election.

The downside, however, remained capped amid expectations that whoever wins the November 3 presidential election will still introduce a fiscal stimulus bill.

The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 10 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,939 after edging up 0.1 percent on Tuesday.

Supermarket chain Tesco rallied 2.2 percent as it reported a higher pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2021 on rising revenue.

Sirius Real Estate was marginally lower after issuing a trading update for the six months to 30 September 2020.

TUI AG slumped 5.4 percent. The travel and tourism company said Birgit Conix, a member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer, will leave the company as of 31 December 2020.

EasyJet lost nearly 5 percent. The low-cost airline announced that Moya Greene DBE, non-executive director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee, has notified the Board that she will not be standing for re-election at the company's next AGM.

Security company G4S was slightly lower. The company said its Board of Directors unanimously rejected the takeover offer by GardaWorld Security Corp. as it continues to significantly undervalue the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.