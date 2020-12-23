FTSE 100 Slides As Stronger Pound Weighs

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks edged lower on Wednesday as a strong pound weighed on exporters.

The pound rose against both the euro and dollar on the possibility of a Brexit trade deal and amid news of an agreement between the U.K. and France to reopen border traffic.

Meanwhile, U.K. car production declined in November, data released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders showed. Car manufacturing decreased 1.4 percent annually to 106,243 units in November.

The benchmark FTSE 100 slipped 13 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6.440 after closing 0.6 percent higher on Tuesday.

British Land Co. shares edged up slightly. The property development and investment company announced its agreement to sell a 75 percent interest in a portfolio of three buildings in the West End to Allianz Real Estate, acting on behalf of several Allianz Group companies, for 401 million pounds.

Software company Sage Group was moving lower after entering into an agreement for the sale of its businesses in Asia and Australia (excluding global products) to The Access Group.

