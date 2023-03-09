FTSE 100 Slides As Miners Drag On Rate Worries

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell on Thursday as lower copper prices on worries about more U.S. interest-rate hikes weighed on the mining sector.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 55 points, or 0.7 percent, at 7,875 after closing 0.1 percent higher the previous day.

Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore fell 1-2 percent as copper prices fell on a stronger dollar.

Oil & gas firm BP Plc shed 0.7 percent and Shell dropped 1.3 percent as oil extended losses on demand worries.

Fast-food giant Domino's Pizza Group slumped 7.3 percent after reporting a drop in annual profit.

Event organizer Informa rallied 2.5 percent after buying Tarsus Group from private equity firm Charterhouse Capital Partners for $940 million.

DS Smith lost over 4 percent despite the packing company delivering Q3 trading in line with management expectations.

Insurer Aviva rose nearly 3 percent after hiking investor payouts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.