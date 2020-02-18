FTSE 100 Slides As Miners Drag

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks declined on Tuesday as coronavirus worries persisted, with iPhone maker Apple warning that it was unlikely to meet its March quarter sales forecast.

A mixed earnings update from InterContinental Hotels also dented investor sentiment.

The hotel group posted improved profits last year, but full-year revenue per available room declined due to macro and geopolitical factors, and ongoing unrest in Hong Kong.

The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 0.55 percent to 7,392 after rising around 0.3 percent on Monday.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group declined half a percent.

Miners fell on concerns over an economic slowdown. Anglo American lost 1.8 percent, Antofagasta gave up 2 percent and Glencore tumbled 2.7 percent.

Glencore today reported its first annual net loss since 2015 after writing down $2.8 billion in coal, oil and copper assets. BHP declined 1.8 percent after reporting its half-year results.

Asia-focused lender HSBC Holdings plummeted 5.7 percent. The bank's net profit for 2019 plunged 53 percent due to a substantial amount of goodwill impairment.

Grainger, a provider of private rental homes in U.K, rose half a percent after it agreed to forward fund and acquire a 348-home PRS or 'build to rent' development from Blocwork LLP for 55.6 million pounds.

