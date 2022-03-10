FTSE 100 Slides As Miners Drag

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Thursday, with miners and banks leading losses as investors await the outcome of Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Turkey.

The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 34 points, or half a percent, to 7,157 after rising 3.3 percent in the previous session.

Rio Tinto lost 2.2 percent after the miner said it was cutting all ties with Russian businesses.

Evraz slumped 7 percent after the steelmaker decided to cancel an interim dividend payment, citing the conflict in Ukraine.

Among banks, HSBC Holdings fell more than 4 percent and Lloyds Banking Group declined 2 percent.

Outsourcer Capita surged 8.4 percent after it reported a swing to pretax profit in 2021.

Hill & Smith Holdings jumped 5.4 percent after the engineering services company reported a significant rise in pretax profit for 2021.

