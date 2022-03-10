Markets

FTSE 100 Slides As Miners Drag

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Thursday, with miners and banks leading losses as investors await the outcome of Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Turkey.

The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 34 points, or half a percent, to 7,157 after rising 3.3 percent in the previous session.

Rio Tinto lost 2.2 percent after the miner said it was cutting all ties with Russian businesses.

Evraz slumped 7 percent after the steelmaker decided to cancel an interim dividend payment, citing the conflict in Ukraine.

Among banks, HSBC Holdings fell more than 4 percent and Lloyds Banking Group declined 2 percent.

Outsourcer Capita surged 8.4 percent after it reported a swing to pretax profit in 2021.

Hill & Smith Holdings jumped 5.4 percent after the engineering services company reported a significant rise in pretax profit for 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular