FTSE 100 Slides As Brexit Uncertainty Weighs

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Friday as investors reacted to the prospect of a tighter lockdown in London and the increasing chances of a no-deal Brexit between the U.K. and the European Union.

The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 35 points, or half a percent, to 6,564 after rising half a percent on Thursday.

Energy stocks fell despite Brent Crude oil futures rising above the $50/bbl mark for the first time since the lockdown in March. BP Plc declined 1.9 percent and Royal Dutch shell dropped 1.1 percent.

Lloyds Banking Group fell as much as 4 percent and Barclays tumbled 3.7 percent after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned about how Britain's exit from the EU will affect consumers from January 1.

GlaxoSmithKline was little changed after announcing a delay in its efforts to develop a Covid-19 vaccine.

Rolls-Royce Holdings slumped 5.6 percent. The aircraft engine maker said it expects to end 2020 with net debt of £1.5-£2.0bn after a cash outflow of £4.2bn during the year.

