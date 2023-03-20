FTSE 100 Slides As Banks And Energy Stocks Drag

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell on Monday as banks extended last week's declines on concerns over a deepening banking crisis.

Risk aversion gripped markets despite many central banks announcing measures to enhance dollar liquidity amid market turmoil.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 0.7 percent at 7,289 after falling 1 percent on Friday.

Banks led losses, with Barclays, NatWest Group and Lloyds Banking tumbling 4-5 percent.

FirstGroup fell about 1 percent despite extending its current arrangements for the West Coast Rail partnership with the Department for Transport.

Precision measurement company Spectris was marginally higher after commencing the third trance of a share repurchase program.

Oil & gas major BP Plc fell about 1 percent and Shell declined 1.7 percent as oil extended last week's losses on recession worries.

