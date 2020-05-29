FTSE 100 Slides Amid US-China Tensions

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell on Friday as investors watched the escalating U.S.-China conflict over Hong Kong.

After China's parliament passed new national security legislation for Chinese-ruled Hong Kong, investors wait to see how the U.S. would respond to the move.

Speculation is rife that Trump may impose mild new sanctions on visas and Chinese access to the global financial system.

Financials were coming under selling pressure, with Asia-focused banks HSBC and Standard Chartered falling 2.6 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively. Insurer Prudential tumbled 3.2 percent.

AstraZeneca gained about 2 percent. The drugmaker said its Tagrisso lung-cancer drug "demonstrated unprecedented patient benefit" in a Phase III trial.

Engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings slumped 9.5 percent after S&P Global downgraded its credit rating to junk.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.