FTSE 100 Sheds Ground After Six-day Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - After posting gains in the previous six sessions, the U.K. market is down in negative territory on Friday with data showing a less than expected increase in retail sales, and a drop in consumer sentiment weighing on stocks.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 39.67 points or 0.43% at 9,098.70 a little while ago.

RightMove, LSEG, JD Sports Fashion, Informa and 3i Group are down 2 to 2.5%.

St. James's Place, Schroders, Segro, Kingfisher, Airtel Africa, Melrose Industries, Severn Trent, IAG, Unilever, Barratt Redrow and Land Securities are also notably lower.

Natwest Group is gaining nearly 2.5% after upgrading its full-year outlook and launching a share buyback program.

Ashtead Group is up by about 2%. Entain, Lloyds Banking Group, Mondi, Beazley, BT Group, Sage Group, Barclays, Standard Chartered, Polar Capital Technology Trust and Pershing Square Holdings are gaining 0.5 to 1.5%.

In economic news, data from the Office for National Statistics showed UK retail sales recovered in June as warm weather boosted food and non-food store sales. However, the rise was less than economists' forecast.

Retail sales grew 0.9% on a monthly basis, in contrast to the revised 2.8%drop in May. However, this was weaker than economists' forecast of 1.2% gain.

Excluding auto fuel, retail sales advanced 0.6%, reversing a 2.9% drop in May. Economists had forecast an increase of 1.2%.

A report from Gfk Group said that the GfK Consumer Confidence Index for the UK edged down to -19 in July 2025 from -18 in June, slipping from a six-month high as households grew increasingly cautious amid rising concerns over taxes and inflation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.