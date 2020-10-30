FTSE 100 set for worst month since March on virus resurgence

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

FTSE 100 down 0.8%, FTSE 250 drops 0.8%

Oct 30 (Reuters) - London stocks fell on Friday, with the FTSE 100 set for its worst monthly loss since March on fears that lockdowns to tackle surging coronavirus cases would disrupt a nascent economic recovery.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE lost 0.8%, dragged lower by mining .FTNMX1770, personal goods maker .FTNMX3760 and aero .FTNMX2710 stocks.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC fell 0.8%.

Both the indexes fell for a fifth straight session as pressure mounted on Britain to impose a second nationwide lockdown, even as the government said it would stick with a system of local restrictions.

NatWest Group Plc NWG.L jumped 3.1% to the top of the FTSE 100 index after the lender swung to a quarterly profit as it set aside a smaller-than-expected amount to deal with pandemic-driven bad loans.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.