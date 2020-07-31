FTSE 100 set for monthly declines, pressured by pandemic woes

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 flat after mixed earnings

July 31 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 was set for its first monthly decline since the coronavirus-driven crash in March as a historic slump in the U.S. economy fanned fears of a slower global recovery, while British Airways-owner IAG slipped on plans to raise equity.

IAG ICAG.L shed 5.3% as it said it would raise about 2.75 billion euros ($3.27 billion) in a capital increase backed by its biggest shareholder, Qatar Airways, to strengthen its finances after the pandemic wiped out global travel.

NatWest Group NWG.L tumbled 0.9% after posting a first-half loss due to swelling loan loss provisions.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE, however, was flat on Friday, helped by a 1.1% gain for British American Tobacco BATS.L as it reported a better-than-expected first-half profit on strong demand from the United States, its biggest market.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC was also flat, with losses for industrial, financial and consumer discretionary stocks countered by gains in materials, real estate and tech-related stocks.

