FTSE 100 Rises As US Recession Worries Ease

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Friday as positive weekly jobless claims data eased some of worries of a recession in the world's largest economy.

Also, a measure of China's consumer price inflation surged to a five-month high, providing much-need positive news on the world's second-largest economy.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 55 points, or 0.7 percent, at 8,201 after declining 0.3 percent on Thursday.

Revolution Bars Group soared more than 16 percent. The troubled bar firm has secured a High Court's judge approval for its restructuring plan.

Bellway rallied nearly 3 percent. The housebuilder expects to return to growth in fiscal 2025 if market conditions remain stable.

Hargreaves Lansdown climbed 2.3 percent. The investment platform has agreed to a 5.44 billion-pound ($6.94 billion) takeover by a consortium backed by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners.

