FTSE 100 Rises On Trade Deal Hopes

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose on Friday, with miners leading the surge after White House economic adviser Lawrence Kudlow told reporters the U.S. and China are getting close to a 'phase one' agreement on trade.

He cited 'very good progress' but added President Donald Trump isn't ready to make a commitment.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 20 points, or 0.27 percent, at 7,312 after declining 0.8 percent on Thursday.

Mining giant Anglo American and Antofagasta rose around 1.1 percent, while Glencore advanced 1.7 percent.

BT shares were fluctuating after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his party would nationalize parts of the company's network if he wins next month's election.

AstraZeneca edged up slightly after the European Commission approved Qtrilmet modified-release tablets to improve glycaemic control in adults with type-2 diabetes.

Construction, services and property group Kier Group added 1.5 percent after saying it is trading in line with the Board's expectations.

Carpetright surged 14 percent after it agreed to be acquired by its largest shareholder Meditor, in a deal which values the company at 15.19 million pounds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.