FTSE 100 Rises On Solid Earnings

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Wednesday, with strong gains in global markets and solid financial results from Smurfit Kappa Group boosting investor sentiment.

The benchmark FTSE 100 jumped 52 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,618.70 after finishing marginally lower the previous day.

Smurfit Kappa Group, an Irish corrugated packaging company, rallied 2.2 percent after delivering record earnings despite "significant and unprecedented cost inflation" in 2021.

Pharmaceuticals giant GlaxoSmithKline was little changed after its pre-tax profits dropped last year.

Barratt Developments gained nearly 1 percent after the housebuilder reported a slight rise in pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2022.

Grainger jumped 3 percent. The provider of private rental housing reported a strong performance for the start of financial year.

