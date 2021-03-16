FTSE 100 Rises On Softer Pound

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were moving higher on Tuesday as a weaker pound boosted exporters and investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's views on a recent pick-up in inflation.

The benchmark FTSE 100 climbed 45 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,795 after ending 0.2 percent lower the previous day.

Bakery chain Greggs surged 4.8 percent after raising its U.K. stores target to 3,000 from 2,500 previously.

Plumbing group Ferguson added 1.6 percent after raising dividend and announcing a share buyback.

Natwest Group shares dropped 1.7 percent as the Financial Conduct Authority launched criminal proceedings against the company for allegedly failing to comply with anti-money laundering laws.

AstraZeneca rallied 3.4 percent. The chief scientist of the World Health Organization recommended that countries continue to use the AstraZeneca vaccine for now despite concerns about blood clots in some people who have received it.

